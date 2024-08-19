Dorchard tree It is a well-known chain of stores for its amazing prices in products that They are usually very expensive in other stores. This is the case of a product from the renowned Sephora beauty store, which can be replaced with a similar one for just US$1.25.

This time, it is a Moisturizing lip gloss with hyaluronic acid of the brand B-Pure. You can find it at any Dollar Tree store at the very low price of US$1.25a product similar to one sold in the well-known beauty store, Sephora, to US$18.

It should be noted that the article is not from the same brand, since the one from Sephora is from Kasportwhile the cheap option is B-Pure. A YouTube user, Good Vibes With Jen, recommended the product She said, “It feels really nice, it definitely feels like a gloss, but it’s not a sticky gloss, it almost becomes a little bit more lipstick-like.”

She also noted: “I love this packaging, it’s so cute, slim and simple, the nice white lid up there is really nice.” When she introduced the product, she said: It was very similar to those sold in stores like Sephora. and that the first impressions were very good.

Avoid buying these products at Dollar Tree



The famous chain of stores has won much popularity because it offers imitations of high-end products, for a lower cost and with similar quality. Currently, cIt has more than 16,000 stores in 48 states in the United States. and in 5 provinces of Canada.

Even though these Alternatives are great at the Dollar Treeseveral specialists and former employees recommended avoid buying some products. Among the recommendations is not to buy non-perishable foods branded foods, such as cereals or canned vegetables. They also advise against buying fromfrozen foodssuch as meat or fish, nor medicines.