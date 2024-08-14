The chain of stores Dollar Tree It is famous for having Awesome discounts in different articles. This is the case of a kitchen utensil that has a price drop impressive compared to Amazon. The offer was discovered by an influencer specialist in cooking recipes.

Liz Fenwick revealed that these silicone caps, that serve to keep food fresh in the refrigerator and even cover pots with already cooked products, were only US$1.25. When compared to the Amazon sales platform, The same product cost US$19.99.

An important difference is that Amazon product contains plastic and the Dollar Tree article It is made of silicone. Even the one at Dollar Tree is better, because it can be reusable: “You can just wash them and reuse them.” And explained that they are “perfect for storing items in the refrigerator.”

“I think tapas do a pretty good job and Definitely worth buying for that price of US$1.25,” he explained in his YouTube video. Each of these brings Three units of different colors and they are reusable“I would probably just fold it, rinse it and put it in my drawer when I’m done using it,” she said.

Other cheap items at Dollar Tree

In addition to this very useful product for the kitchen, which will facilitate the storage of food, Dollar Tree launched a series of offers at the same pricefor only US$1.25. Back to schoolcan be found notebooks, pens, pencils and highlighters at any branch of the store.

The famous chain of stores has gained a lot of popularity because it offers imitations of high-end products, at a lower cost and with similar quality. The company has More than 16,000 stores in 48 states in the United States and in 5 provinces of Canada.