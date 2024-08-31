An increasing number of content creators have taken on the task of going to the Dollar Tree store to share what some of the best articles which can be found at fairly low prices compared to the competition. On this occasion, A YouTuber bought a product for only US$1.25, claiming that the same product at Walmart is 90 percent more expensive.

Through a video that she uploaded to her YouTube channel, Viviana_Tries He made an extensive comparison of various items he purchased at the knockoff store. and which, in other supermarkets, would be much more expensive. The evaluation included deodorants, cleaning wipes, sleeping pills, disposable chopping boards, among others.

In the video he showed a package of Disposable cutting boards, which are priced at just $1.25 at Dollar Tree and that, he assured, A practically identical one is sold at Walmart for US$11.72“They’re disposable, so why would you pay a premium price for this?” she said. It should be noted that the Walmart package is a Dixie Ultra brand and contains ten boards compared to the Dollar Tree product which only includes four.

Despite the above, He assured that It’s worth it since it’s a savings of $8.75. “In my opinion, it’s still a no-brainer which one to choose,” he said, making it clear that this is not a stylish or long-lasting item and is only meant for quick kitchen tasks.

He also shared that although The two products have great similarities in terms of thicknessThe knockoff store’s packaging offers the boards in four colors and with different images to indicate the type of foods they suggest cutting, while the competitor’s boards only come in two colors. He also tested its water resistance. and He said the Dollar Tree product absorbed the liquid faster. than the Dixie boards.

Dollar Tree vs. Walmart, Amazon, Target and more

It should be noted that the reason why Dollar Tree is able to offer products at much lower prices compared to the competition because these are imitation items.In this chain, brands are not important; only items are offered without the marketing burden that could result from price increases in certain stores.

You can find items of various prices, although most range from US$1.25 to US$5.That’s why more and more content creators and the general public are comparing the items sold by Dollar Tree with large supermarket chains like Walmart or Target or with online retailers like Amazon.