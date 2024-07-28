If you fancy yourself a smart shopper, you better pay attention to social media, You might find that you are paying a lot more for a commonly used item. and that I should try other stores to get the best price. In fact, in the store DOLLAR Tree will find a clone of a household item that is much more expensive at Walmart.

If you are used to doing manual tasks at home then you should know that at DOLLAR Tree You will find double-sided tape for a price of only US$1.25that is, five times cheaper than the brand-name version sold by Walmart.

The discovery was made by Vivian Tenorio who through her YouTube channel, where she shares content for the home, said that The reusable adhesive tape is a knock-off of the Nano-Grab sold at Walmart stores. for a price of US$5.97.

However, it is important to make a clarification, and is that the Walmart product contains a little more tape than the imitation and, in addition, it is waterproof and can be used both indoors and outdoors. But in general they are quite similar so you will end up saving money.

In that sense, The YouTuber’s recommendation is to first try the cheapest tape. to ensure that it is what you need for your jobs and maybe you want to spend a little more on the product in which case you can go for the Walmart version.

Still he assured that DOLLAR Tree has the best imitations, with the best quality, so you can find products at much lower prices which include not only craft options but also beauty products, among others.

More and more people are turning to DOLLAR Tree to look for imitations of their favorite products

DOLLAR Tree is gaining popularity due to offers imitations of brand name products in its storesIn fact, they do not intend to hide this situation, they make it clear that these are not original products.

Even so, There have been several interesting finds in the store, For example, imitations of various Oley products at very low prices. Also a set of plates and glasses that at Pottery Barn costs US$150 but that DOLLAR Tree sells for only a fraction of the price.

If you have any questions about the products, you can always turn to social media, More and more content creators are trying out the knockoffs sold by DOLLAR Tree and the finds they’ve made in stores.