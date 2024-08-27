Decorative item from Dollar Tree that can be had for 93 percent less than at Walmart and the post immediately caught attention. In recent times, this was highlighted and the post immediately caught attention.

A large number of offers and discounts are usually shared by users on different social networks or media. This time the information was Revealed by a frequent Dollar Tree customer through the diary The Sun.

In a recent post, One customer said she purchased a floating wall shelf at Dollar Tree for just $1.25an article that he claims that many people who visit his house often praise, so he decided to share the information and price of the product.

The cited media assured that the version of this floating shelf It is offered at Walmart United States online for the amount of US$19.99that is to say a 93 percent more expensive than the one sold at Dollar Tree.

One of the issues they highlighted is that Walmart’s shelf is made of natural wood and, according to the description of the store, “it has a unique charm.” As for Customers say that the Dollar Tree product is quite functional for different spaces. of the home such as bedrooms, children’s bedrooms and bathrooms.

This floating shelf is highly rated by Dollar Tree customers. Photo:walmart.com Share

What kind of deals can you find at Dollar Tree?

At Dollar Tree, You can find offers in different product categoriessince, according to the official website of the chain, it ensures that most of the articles are priced at US$1.25 or lessSome of the most common offers are: