In a recent post, One customer said she purchased a floating wall shelf at Dollar Tree for just $1.25an article that he claims that many people who visit his house often praise, so he decided to share the information and price of the product.
The cited media assured that the version of this floating shelf It is offered at Walmart United States online for the amount of US$19.99that is to say a 93 percent more expensive than the one sold at Dollar Tree.
One of the issues they highlighted is that Walmart’s shelf is made of natural wood and, according to the description of the store, “it has a unique charm.” As for Customers say that the Dollar Tree product is quite functional for different spaces. of the home such as bedrooms, children’s bedrooms and bathrooms.
What kind of deals can you find at Dollar Tree?
At Dollar Tree, You can find offers in different product categoriessince, according to the official website of the chain, it ensures that most of the articles are priced at US$1.25 or lessSome of the most common offers are:
- Party supplies and decorations: Dollar Tree is known for having a wide selection of party supplies, such as balloons, plates, cups, napkins, themed decorations, and gift bags. They also offer items for Halloween, Christmas, Easter, and more.
- Cleaning products: The chain sells basic cleaning supplies, such as all-purpose cleaners, laundry detergent, sponges, brushes and trash bags, which are available at low prices.
- Food and snacks: stores have a wide variety of packaged foods, frozen foods and snacks.
