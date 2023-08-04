The dollar exchange rate on the Moscow Exchange rose to 96 rubles

The dollar on the Moscow Exchange rose to 96 rubles. The US currency has set a new record since March 2022, testify trading data.

At the time of writing, the dollar was worth 96.1 rubles, since the beginning of trading, the increase was 1.17 percent. At the maximum, the American currency rose in price to 96.22 rubles.

The dollar continued to weaken against other currencies as well. Thus, the euro exchange rate on the exchange since the beginning of trading has risen by almost 3 rubles, breaking the mark of 106 rubles. The Chinese yuan during this time has risen in price by 25 kopecks, to 13.37 rubles.

Analysts believe that the strengthening of the Russian currency should not be expected before the fourth quarter of 2023. The ruble exchange rate may rise after the September meeting of the Bank of Russia, if the regulator continues to raise the key rate.

The weakening of the ruble against the dollar is due to external causes and speculative actions, said Mikhail Belyaev, candidate of economic sciences, financial analyst. The strengthening of faith in the national currency is hindered by the “external sphere”. He also suggested that the dollar at the level of 100 rubles is unlikely, and after the correction, the currency will cost no more than 92-93 rubles.