The dollar exchange rate on the Moscow Exchange rose to 93 rubles for the first time since February 9

The dollar on the Moscow Exchange rose to 93 rubles for the first time since February 9. About it testify trading platform data.

Since the opening of trading on February 22, the American currency has risen in price by almost 50 kopecks. At its maximum, its value rose to 93.12 rubles. As of morning, the dollar was valued at 92.55 rubles.

The euro, meanwhile, rose in price to a level of 100.7 rubles, adding more than 60 kopecks. The currency reaches an exchange rate above 100 rubles for the first time since the beginning of January 2024.