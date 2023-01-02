The dollar rose today, Monday, in the first trading sessions of the new year, moving away from its lowest level in six months, which it recently reached, against a basket of major currencies.
However, this rise came after a recent decline, with markets betting that the Federal Reserve (the US central bank) will soon end its monetary tightening policy, while investor sentiment remained in a fragile state.
Trading in the first sessions of the year was limited with the continuation of the holiday in many countries, including major trading centers such as Britain and Japan.
The dollar index, which measures the performance of the US currency against a basket of major currencies, rose 0.16 percent to 103.65, far from its lowest level in six months, which it reached last week at 103.38.
The euro fell about a third of a percentage point to $1.0680, but not far from its highest since June.
The dollar fell slightly against the yen at 130.94, after reaching its lowest level since August last month.
The monetary tightening policy adopted by the US Central Bank contributed to the rise of the dollar by eight percent for the year 2022, the largest annual jump since 2015.
