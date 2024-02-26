Data on the core personal consumption expenditures price index, which is the US Federal Reserve's preferred standard for measuring inflation, will be released on Thursday, and expectations indicate that the index will rise 0.4 percent on a monthly basis.

The week is also full of inflation data in the Eurozone, Japan and Australia, in addition to the interest rate decision from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (the central bank) and purchasing managers index readings in China.

With the dollar rising broadly ahead of the release of the data, the Australian dollar fell 0.16 percent to $0.6553 and the New Zealand dollar fell 0.5 percent to $0.6167.

The New Zealand dollar increased 1.2 percent last week, benefiting from a widespread decline in the dollar and the possibility of the New Zealand Central Bank raising interest rates on Wednesday, although most economists expect the bank to keep them unchanged.

The British pound fell 0.03 percent to $1.26675, while the euro rose 0.02 percent to $1.0823.

Japan-wide consumer price data will be released on Tuesday, and is expected to show core inflation slowing to an annual rate of 1.8 percent in January, the lowest level since March 2022.

This would complicate the Bank of Japan's plans to end negative interest rates in the coming months, keeping the yen under pressure in the near term.

The yen rose slightly in the latest trading to 150.47 to the dollar, after having already fallen by more than six percent this year due to the stark difference in interest rates between the United States and Japan.

Markets now expect about 20 percent that the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates in May, compared to about 90 percent a month ago, according to CME's Fed Watch tool.

The dollar index reached 103.95 points in the latest reading.