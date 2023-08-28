price movements

The dollar recorded 146.685 Japanese yen, its highest level since the ninth of November.

Traders are watching for any signs of Japanese authorities’ intervention in the currency market as the yen weakens.

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Saturday that the bank will maintain the current approach to monetary policy, as Japan’s core inflation remains “slightly below” the 2 percent target.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six other currencies, fell 0.08% to 104.07, after hitting its highest level since early June at 104.44 on Friday.

CME Group’s Videowatch showed that markets expect the chance of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged next month at 81 percent, but the probability of a 25 or 50 basis point hike in November is now expected at 57 percent versus 43. percent a week ago.

The euro rose 0.11 percent in the latest trading to $ 1.0806, after hitting $ 1.07655 on Friday, its lowest level since June 13.