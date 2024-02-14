The dollar reached a three-month peak on Tuesday after data showed inflation in the United States rose more than expected in January, strengthening expectations that the Federal Reserve (US central bank) will keep interest rates steady in March.

After the release of US inflation data, the dollar exceeded the 150 yen level for the first time since November.

The US currency rose to the level of 150.88 yen, which is a three-month peak, and in the latest trading it rose 0.9 percent to 150.75 yen, and is on its way to achieving the largest daily gain in about 10 days.

The yen, which has already fallen by more than six percent against the dollar since the beginning of the year, is under constant pressure as investors' expectations decline regarding the size and pace of the monetary easing cycle expected to be initiated by the US Central Bank.

The dollar index rose after the release of inflation data to touch its highest level in three months at 104.95, and rose in the latest trading by 0.7 percent to 104.89 dollars, and is on its way to achieving the largest daily gain since the second of this February.