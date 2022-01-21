LONDON (Reuters) – The dollar was set for its best weekly performance in a month against other major currencies on Friday, as the global reserve currency maintained strength amid a sell-off of riskier assets in the markets.

Investor sentiment has been affected in recent days by weak economic data, spreading inflation and concerns about the pace of monetary policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve.

Stock markets in Europe opened lower in morning trading, tracking trading in Asia and on Wall Street overnight.

The dollar index, which measures the performance of the US currency against six major currencies, fell 0.1 percent on the day to 95.655, but it is on track to achieve a 0.5 percent weekly increase, its best performance since mid-December.

Currencies considered risky, including the Australian and New Zealand dollars, declined, while currencies seen as safe havens such as the Japanese yen and Swiss franc rose.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars both fell more than 0.5 percent against the dollar, and were in the latest trading of $0.71860 and $0.67100.

On the cryptocurrency front, Bitcoin fell 6 percent to $38,250, its lowest since August.

The Swiss franc rose 0.4 percent to 0.91350 francs per dollar, while the yen rose 0.4 percent to 113.625 yen per dollar. The yen was last up 0.1 percent after losing some momentum.

The pound fell 0.2 percent against the dollar to 1.35635 dollars, and 0.5 percent against the euro, to 83.61 pence per euro.