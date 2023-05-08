This week, markets are awaiting the issuance of important economic data, on top of which is the inflation data in the United States, which will be issued on Wednesday, which may affect the position of the US Federal Reserve regarding monetary policy.

On the other hand, all eyes are on the British pound, which witnessed a slight rise today and remained around the highest level in 11 months at $1.2652, with anticipation of an expected increase in interest rates by the Bank of England on Thursday.

The pound sterling also rose against the euro, which recorded 87.36 pence in its latest trading, after falling to 87.11 pence on Friday, its lowest level against the British currency this year.

Nevertheless, the euro rose against the dollar by nearly 16 percent from its low levels in September last year, and today it rose 0.25 percent to $1.1047, supported by expectations that the European Central Bank will keep interest rates high for a longer period compared to the US Federal Reserve.

Last week, the US central bank raised interest rates by 25 basis points, but seemed slightly more cautious than its peers regarding the outlook, abandoning guidance on the need for more rate hikes in the future.

The dollar index, which measures the performance of the US currency against a basket of six major currencies, fell 0.2 percent at 101.11 points. Last month, it scored 100.78 points, its lowest level in a year.

Against the yen, the dollar was 0.1% stronger at 135.0, although it fell 0.46% against the Swiss franc to 0.8874.

While the Australian dollar recorded its highest level in three weeks and rose 0.5 percent to $ 0.6784.