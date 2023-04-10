US employers maintained a solid pace of hiring in March, adding 236,000 jobs, pushing the unemployment rate back down to 3.5% and signaling resilience in the labor market that should keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates again next month.

The dollar index rose 0.67 percent in the latest trading against a basket of currencies to 102.68, the highest level since April 3. The euro fell 0.51 percent to $1.0841, its lowest level since April 3.

The focus of the US economy this week is consumer price data, which will be released next Wednesday, and is expected to show an increase in inflation of 0.3 percent in March and a rise in core inflation of 0.4 percent.

The dollar rose against the Japanese yen after the new BoJ governor, Ueda, said it was appropriate to maintain the bank’s ultra-loose monetary policy for the time being, with inflation yet to reach 2 percent.

The dollar rose in its latest transactions, 1 percent, to 133.45 yen, the highest level since April 3.