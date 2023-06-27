The dollar maintained its gains against other major currencies on Tuesday, as traders await US data that may determine the timing of interest rate hikes.

Russia witnessed at the beginning of the week a failed rebellion, a crisis that pushed the dollar to a 15-month high against the ruble.

The dollar index rose 0.04% to 102,770.

The ruble stabilized at 84.40 per dollar, after reaching its weakest level since March 2022.

The euro settled at $1.09055 ahead of scheduled speeches by European Central Bank officials during the bank’s forum on central banks in Sintra, Portugal, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Australian dollar recorded $0.66815, up 0.10%, while the New Zealand dollar fell 0.08%, to $0.6159.