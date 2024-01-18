The dollar hovered near its highest level in a month against major currencies on Thursday after strong US retail sales data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve would not accelerate the pace of interest rate cuts.

The dollar index, which measures the performance of the US currency against a basket of six competing currencies, fell slightly to 103.29 in Asian afternoon trading. The dollar index reached 103.69 yesterday, Wednesday, for the first time since December 13.

The dollar rose to 148.525 yen during the overnight hours for the first time since the end of November. But it fell 0.08 percent in the latest intraday trading at 148.04 yen.

The euro rose 0.09 percent to $1.08915.

It rebounded from a five-week low of $1.08445 recorded yesterday, Wednesday, supported by comments to Bloomberg from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde that there is likely to be majority support among European Central officials for cutting interest rates in the summer, that is, later than market expectations. To cut in the spring.

The pound sterling stabilized at $1.26815 following a rise yesterday, Wednesday, after data showed inflation accelerated unexpectedly in December, which reinforced expectations that the Bank of England would be slower in reducing interest rates than its counterparts.

The British currency's rise by 0.31 percent during the overnight hours ended a three-day decline against the dollar, and limited yesterday's gains for the dollar index, whose basket of competing currencies includes the pound sterling.

The Australian dollar also stabilized at 0.65545 US dollars, after recovering from sharp losses that reached 0.04 percent to 0.65255 US dollars earlier when the data showed an unexpected decline in employment in December, which strengthened the belief that interest rates had reached their peak in the country.