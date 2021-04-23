Tokyo (Reuters)

The dollar was confined to a narrow trading range near its lowest level in several weeks against the major counterpart currencies yesterday, as traders contemplate the next steps of major central banks ahead of a meeting of the Federal Reserve next week.

Cryptocurrency Ether is down more than 10 percent, and its biggest rival has fallen by 5 percent, amid speculation that US President Joe Biden’s plan to raise taxes on capital gains will curb investment in digital assets.

And the euro incurred losses after Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, refuted expectations that policymakers would begin to consider reducing bond purchases due to improved economic outlook. US Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to repeat Lagarde’s message that talk of cutting is premature, which will put downward pressure on Treasury yields and dampen dollar gains against most currencies. The dollar fell to 107.80 yen yesterday, its lowest level since March 4.

The euro settled at $ 1.2027, after dropping 0.2% last Thursday. The single European currency is still near its highest level in seven weeks at $ 1.2080, which it recorded earlier this week.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars gained, but traders say risks point to weakening commodity prices.