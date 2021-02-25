The dollar is near its lowest level in 3 years

The US dollar sat near its lowest level in three years against riskier currencies today, Thursday, as signs of continued easing of monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve sparked trading in assets that are rising thanks to the improvement in the economic cycle.

The US currency plunged to new lows against the Australian and Canadian dollars, and remained near lows recorded overnight against the British and New Zealand currencies.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed on Wednesday that the central bank will not adjust its policy until the economy clearly recovers, and that it will ignore any rise in inflation in the near term. His statements before the House Financial Services Committee echoed his testimony before the Senate the day before.

The easing of financial conditions, and promises of financial stimulus and speeding up the distribution of anti-COVID-19 vaccines, led the money to deliberations betting on improved economic activity and prices.

Commodity-linked currencies are poised to benefit from higher global trade, while investors also welcome Britain’s progress in recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.