The dollar also fell, approaching a nine-month low against the euro, amid expectations in the market that the European Central Bank will announce next week a rate hike of up to twice the interest rate of the Federal Reserve (the US central bank).

The dollar fell 0.43 percent to 129.65 yen in early transactions, after data revealed that consumer price inflation in Japan accelerated to close to a 42-year high this month, intensifying pressure on the Bank of Japan to move away from stimulus.

During the week, the dollar stabilized against the yen after fluctuating between losses and gains.

On the contrary, the euro is heading towards an increase of 0.4 percent since last Friday, in the third consecutive week of gains. It rose 0.07% to $1.08975 during the day.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major currencies, including the euro, the yen and the pound sterling, fell 0.04 percent to 101.70, becoming on track to decline by 0.28 percent during the week. This would be its third consecutive weekly decline.

The British pound is heading towards recording a third weekly rise against the dollar, rising 0.1 percent. Today, Friday, it settled at $1.2411.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar also rose 0.11% to $0.71225, approaching its highest level in 7 months, which it reached yesterday, Thursday, at $0.71425.

During the week, the Australian dollar rose 2.17 percent, and is on track to achieve the highest weekly increase since early November.