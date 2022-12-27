The New Zealand dollar rose 0.65 percent to $ 0.63115, while the Australian dollar rose 0.25 percent to $ 0.67485 in poor transactions due to the Christmas and New Year holidays.

And the National Health Commission announced Monday that China will cancel the requirement for incoming travelers to undergo quarantine upon arrival, starting from January 8, despite the increase in Covid-19 infections. At the same time, Beijing downgraded the rules for handling infections to the less stringent Class B from the more stringent Class A.

The pound sterling rose 0.16 percent to $1.20865, while the euro rose 0.06 percent to $1.06395.

The dollar index settled against a basket of currencies at 104.12.

The Japanese yen rose 0.1 percent to 132.75 against the dollar.

As for digital currencies, Bitcoin recorded a slight decrease to $ 16,914 in its latest trading, while Ether fell 0.1 percent to $ 1,227.