The dollar fell against the euro and the yen today, Wednesday, as investors await the release of US inflation data for May next Tuesday and the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates the next day.

The US central bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged while assessing the impact of raising interest rates more than once.

Consumer price inflation data on Tuesday is also expected to show prices rose 0.30 percent in May.

The euro rose in the latest trading 0.30 percent against the dollar to 1.0726 dollars, and the dollar fell 0.22 percent to 139.33 Japanese yen. The dollar index fell 0.29 percent to 103.77.

The Canadian dollar rose after the Bank of Canada raised the main overnight interest rate to 4.75 percent, the highest level in 22 years.

The dollar fell in the latest trading 0.39 percent against the Canadian dollar to 1.3350 Canadian dollars.

The Australian dollar’s gains continued after the Reserve Bank of Australia raised interest rates a quarter point to the highest level in 11 years on Tuesday.

The Australian dollar rose in the latest trading 0.42 percent to $ 0.6700.