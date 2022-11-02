The yen was the best performing currency, and saw a sudden rise by midday JST as investors braced for a possible intervention near the US Federal Reserve meeting.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars, sensitive to risk appetite, also rose strongly, driven by a rally in Chinese stock markets.

price movements

The dollar index, which measures the performance of the US currency against a basket of 6 competing currencies, including the yen, the euro and the pound sterling, fell 0.14 percent to 111.32, but it has not yet retreated much from its peak reached on Tuesday, when it recorded 111.78 and was the highest since October 25.

The dollar index has risen more than 15 percent so far this year, with the US Federal Reserve raising interest rates sharply, bringing down other currencies and putting pressure on the global economy.

The yen fell against the dollar, prompting the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Japan to intervene to support the currency in September for the first time since 1998.

The Japanese currency suddenly jumped on Wednesday by about half yen to 147.4 per dollar, and the dollar fell against it in the latest trading by 0.44 percent at 147,575 yen.

Meanwhile, the euro rose 0.14 percent to $0.9887, but it is still near its lowest level in a week recorded in the previous session at $0.98535.

The pound rose 0.24 percent to $1.1513, but it was not far from a one-week low recorded on Tuesday at $1.14365.

The Australian dollar rose 0.43 percent to $ 0.6421, coinciding with Hong Kong leading a rise in Chinese stock markets on Wednesday, with increasing speculation about reopening economic activities at full capacity.

The New Zealand dollar rose 0.46 percent to $0.5866, after receiving additional support from a strong jobs report, which bolstered the case for a significant rate hike this month.