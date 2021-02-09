NEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar fell to its lowest level in a week on Tuesday, as the decline in US Treasury bond yields raised doubts about the outlook for the performance of the US currency in light of the approaching adoption of a large fiscal stimulus package in the United States.

But the digital currency Bitcoin has jumped to new highs and is heading towards another major level of $ 50 thousand. Bitcoin’s value has increased by more than a thousand percent since March 2020 at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, and analysts say expectations that it will reach $ 100,000 this year are no longer imaginative.

Investors have pushed the dollar higher in recent weeks, as Democrats move quickly to approve a $ 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package proposed by President Joe Biden, but some analysts said that large fiscal spending accompanied by the persistence of the US Federal Reserve’s ultra-easy policy are two factors opposite to the US currency.

The dollar index fell 0.4 percent to 90.58 by 16.45 GMT, after earlier reaching its lowest level in a week.

And caused disappointing US jobs data released on Friday to undermine a two-week rally that pushed the dollar index to a two-month high of 91.6.

And renewed fears among investors today, as some dealers said that a new financial stimulus package and low record interest rates in the United States were pressuring the green currency in the coming months.

The biggest beneficiary of the dollar’s decline was Bitcoin, which rose above $ 48,000, citing a nearly 20 percent increase overnight after Tesla announced a $ 1.5 billion investment in the digital currency.

The other currency that made major gains is the Japanese yen, which rose 0.6 percent against the dollar, recording 104.69.

The euro rose 0.4 percent to $ 1.2096, up from a two-month low of $ 1.1952, which it touched on Friday.