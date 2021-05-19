London (Reuters) – Hoom Dollar Near its lowest levels this year against other major currencies today, Wednesday, while traders anxious about inflation await the minutes of the US Federal Reserve meeting (the central bank), while the currencies of Bitcoin and Ethereum plunged due to a hardening Chinese stance.

After last week’s data recorded the fastest increase in consumer prices in the United States in more than a decade, fears grew that interest rates would rise earlier than expected, despite the assurances of decision-makers in the Council that the rise is temporary.

It is expected that the minutes of the last meeting of the Council to be issued today confirm that the decision-makers believe that the decision to raise the interest rate is still far away, but any indication of disagreement or a hint of a change in the situation may have a significant impact on the market.

In early European trade, the dollar fell to 89.686, a level not seen since February 25, but gradually rose against a basket of six currencies.

By 11.09 GMT, the index was up 0.23%, at 90.19.

The pound fell 0.3 percent against the dollar to 1.4165, but hit a year high earlier in the session at $ 1.4200.

The US dollar against the Canadian dollar rose to C $ 1.2086, close to the weakest level since May 2015.

As for the euro, which recorded its highest level against the dollar since the beginning of January at $ 1.2223, it fell to $ 1.2197.

In the Southern Hemisphere, the decline in commodity prices pressured the Australian and New Zealand dollars, and fell by about 0.7 percent against the dollar.

Cryptocurrencies plunged after China banned its financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to digital currencies and warned investors not to speculate on them.

Bitcoin fell for a short period to its lowest level in three months at $ 36,250, and came down from an important technical resistance level, giving up the 40,000 level, which is closely watched. It was still down 11.2 percent at 38,103 dollars by 11.37 GMT.

And rival currency Ethereum dropped nearly 20 percent to $ 2,690.