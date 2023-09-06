London (Reuters)

On Wednesday, the dollar remained near its highest level in six months, as concerns about China and global growth affected risk appetite, while the yen rose after approaching its lowest level in 10 months, following a warning from a senior financial official in the country. percent to 147.02 against the dollar after Masato Kanda, Japan’s deputy finance minister for international affairs, said no options would be ruled out if speculation continued, the strongest currency-related warning since mid-August.

And the yen settled at 147.34 against the dollar by 1040 GMT, and had reached 147.82 earlier in the session, the lowest level since the fourth of November.

The yen has been hovering around the 145 level against the dollar over the past few weeks, prompting traders to remain cautious in anticipation of any signs of intervention from Tokyo.

Kanda has become the central figure in Japan’s efforts to halt the sharp depreciation of the yen since last year.

Against a basket of other major currencies, the dollar index rose to 104.69, a level not far from the six-month high of 104.90 that it touched on Tuesday.

Yesterday, economic data from China and Europe raised some concerns about slowing global growth, prompting investors to flock to the dollar.

The euro rose in the latest trading 0.2 percent to 1.0739 dollars.

And the pound sterling recorded in the latest transactions 1.2549 dollars, and had touched the lowest level in three months at 1.25285 dollars.

The Chinese yuan fell to a 10-month low against the dollar on Wednesday, before recouping some of the losses as state banks stepped in to provide support.

The Australian dollar rose 0.3 percent to $ 0.6398, after falling 1.3 percent yesterday, in the wake of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged.