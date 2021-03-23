During trading on the Moscow Exchange, the dollar rate for the first time since February 4 soared above 76 rubles. Euro rose above 90 rubles, data show playgrounds…

As of 12:48, the dollar is trading at 76.06 rubles, and the euro – 90.47 rubles. Over the past day, the rates of the American and European currencies have grown by more than a ruble, the Russian currency has been falling for the third day in a row.

The weakening of the ruble is associated with rumors of additional US sanctions against Russia, which could affect the ruble-denominated government debt or even the right to use the SWIFT system.

The decision of the Central Bank to increase the key rate and the promise to soon additionally tighten monetary policy could not prevent the fall in the exchange rate. The increase in the parameter by 25 basis points, up to 4.5 percent, was a compromise; various experts expected both the rate to remain unchanged and the growth by 50 basis points at once.

Another reason for pressure on the ruble is the situation around the Turkish lira. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision to fire the head of the Turkish central bank and sharply lower the interest rate led to the collapse of the lira, affecting the currencies of all emerging markets.