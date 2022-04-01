In the late morning of Thursday (31), while this report was being finalized, the dollar was trading at R$ 4.742. It is the lowest price since March 16, 2020, before the impact of the pandemic caused by the coronavirus collapsed on the Brazilian market. At the tip of the pencil, the appreciation of the real against the dollar in the first quarter of 2022 is around 15%. It was the best performance of the US currency against its US counterpart since 15.7% in the second quarter of 2009. And the second largest quarterly appreciation since the beginning of the Real Plan in 1994.

This abrupt exchange rate movement had two reasons, one expected and the other not so much. What was expected was the process of raising interest rates initiated by the Central Bank (BC) in March last year, and which should only end in early May. During this period, the Selic rate rose from 2% per year to the current 11.75%, and should increase by another 1 percentage point at the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), scheduled for May 3rd and 4th. This increase in interest raised the profitability of financial investments in reais and attracted a lot of capital here. Both foreigners and Brazilian investors with funds invested abroad. Dollar quotations on the financial market are subject to the same laws as the prices of vegetables at open-air markets. When the supply increases, the value of the dollar in reais falls. This movement, which was already expected when interest rates started to rise, was amplified by market conditions in early 2022. “The real started the year more devalued against the dollar than the currencies of other emerging countries, and therefore the movement correction was more intense,” said Integral Trust Chief Economist Daniel Miraglia.

According to the economist, at the beginning of every year, international asset managers balance their portfolios, transferring funds from investments that have already yielded what they should to more promising alternatives. “Brazil had a lower weight than it should have in global portfolios,” he said.

WAR According to Miraglia, this was the expected reason. The unexpected reason was the invasion of Russian troops in Ukraine, which took place at the end of February. Fears that the hostilities would interrupt the international transit of commodities and cause a shortage of supply drove up prices. And Brazil theoretically benefited from this movement, as it is an exporter of raw materials, such as iron ore, grains and animal protein, which are traded in dollars.

” Anything can happen in the Brazilian elections, and that means a dollar more appreciated in relation to the real ” Fernanda Consort Chief Economist at Banco Ourinvest.

This made the dollar inflows last longer than it should have. “If there had been no war, the process of adjusting portfolios by international managers would have ended in February,” said Miraglia. By continuing, the flurry of dollars also changed the strategy of Brazilian fund managers. “The appreciation of the real and the rise in interest rates reduced the demand of fund managers for currency hedge”, said the founder and president of Veedha Investimentos, Rodrigo Marcatti. “This has been structurally reducing demand for the dollar, which helps push prices down.”

The impact on the economy will be relevant. On Wednesday (30), Fundação Getulio Vargas released the General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) for March. The 1.74% variation in prices, lower than the 1.83% increase in February, already reflects part of the exchange rate movement. In 12 months, accumulated inflation is 14.77%, much lower than the 31.10% in the 12 months to March 2021. In addition to directly lowering inflation, the friendly dollar reduces the readjustment pressure on fuels, as the prices practiced by Petrobras are – at least in the administration of General Joaquim da Silva e Luna – guided by the international market.

Does it continue? Predicting currency behavior is a thankless task. The professional joke is that God invented the exchange rate to teach economists the meaning of the word “humility”. Specialists consulted by DINHEIRO believe that the appreciation of the real has good macroeconomic justifications, such as the interest rate differential, the migration of resources and the rise in commodity prices. That is, it is not a short-term speculative move. Even so, nothing guarantees an abrupt end to this trend. According to the chief economist at Banco Ourinvest, Fernanda Consorte, the rise in interest rates in the United States, which is already contracted by the Federal Reserve (Fed), the American central bank should reduce the relative attractiveness of the Brazilian market. “And soon a rather indefinite election campaign will begin,” she said. “Anything can happen in Brazilian elections, that means more risk, and high risk results in a more appreciated dollar.”