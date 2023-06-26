The dollar exchange rate exceeded 87 rubles for the first time since March 29, 2022

Reacting to the events of the weekend, the rates of major currencies against the ruble jumped sharply in the first minutes of trading on Mosbirzhe on Monday, June 26th.

The dollar exceeded 87 rubles for the first time in more than a year – the last time the American currency was at this level was only on March 29 last year. The euro and yuan also set multi-month highs. The European currency broke through the mark of 94 rubles for the first time since April 25, 2023, the yuan became over 12 rubles for the first time since April 7.

Photo: Svetlana Shevchenko / RIA Novosti

At the close of trading on the Moscow Exchange on June 23, the dollar cost 84.7 rubles, and the euro 92.3 rubles, and as of 11:00 Moscow time on June 26, the Russian currency fully won back the morning losses. The dollar fell to 84.69 rubles, the yuan to 11.7 rubles.

On Saturday, rates grew even more

On Friday evening, June 23, the founder of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin publicly accused the Ministry of Defense of a missile attack on the positions of his group, and then advanced with a column of military equipment towards Moscow. He threatened to use force and destroy anyone who would block the way for the PMC fighters.

Against this background, on the night of June 24, the Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case against Prigozhin under the article on armed rebellion. In some Russian regions, including Moscow, a counter-terrorist operation (CTO) regime has been declared.

Exchange currency trading was not conducted over the weekend, but against the backdrop of political events in the country and a potential increase in demand for currency, banks and crypto exchanges sharply inflated the dollar and euro rates. Already on Saturday morning, banks asked for an average of 90 rubles for the American currency and 100 rubles for the European one.

On Sunday, the situation began to stabilize

By the evening of June 24, the Russian authorities, through the mediation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, managed to convince the head of Wagner PMC to stop the columns. Prigozhin, who was moving towards Moscow, turned the equipment in the opposite direction and promised to return to the field camps together with the fighters. On the same day, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the criminal case against the head of the PMC would be dropped, and he himself would “leave for Belarus.”

So, at 12:00 Moscow time, in the Tinkoff application, you could buy dollars at 89.4 rubles (against 91.1 rubles the day before) and euros at 97.4 rubles (compared to 99.25 rubles), wrote RBC. Sberbank lowered rates on June 25 twice. During the day, the value of the dollar in the bank fell from 90.09 to 88.33 rubles, the euro – from 96.06 to 94.16 rubles.

There are still reasons for the weakening of the ruble

The fluctuations in the Russian currency exchange rate were inevitable, but they are more connected with emotional rather than fundamental factors, told “Izvestia” analyst “BCS World of Investments” Denis Buivolov. Finam Investment Company Strategy Director Yaroslav Kabakov in a conversation with Vedomosti the day before predictedthat the volatility of the ruble, observed over the weekend, will to some extent affect the exchange trading on June 26, but stressed that “for investors, the story as a whole has been exhausted” and on Monday the market will live “usual trading”. This forecast was confirmed by the fact that by 11 am on Monday the ruble had returned to Friday’s levels.

Photo: Kirill Kallinikov / RIA Novosti

The expert also admitted that some Russian exporters will want to take advantage of the weakening ruble and increase profitability and sell part of the proceeds in foreign currency. An increase in the supply of currency on the stock exchange will support the ruble. Expert “BCS World of Investments” Igor Galaktionov addedthat the tax period will have a restraining effect on the dollar and euro rates. It usually starts on the 20th of the month – exporters sell foreign currency and buy rubles to pay taxes.

However, this factor is unlikely to fully stabilize the Russian currency, continues Galaktionov. The negative trend for the ruble is supported by a decline in oil prices and an increase in uncertainty, the expert explained. In addition, downward pressure on the ruble may be exerted by the lack of positive dynamics in the budget’s oil and gas revenues. According to Buivolov from BCS World of Investments, at the beginning of the week the dollar will consolidate in the range of 84-87 rubles.