The dollar exchange rate fell by 2.77 rubles at the end of trading

As a result of trading on Thursday, October 12, the ruble was able to strengthen slightly against the dollar. The American currency lost 2.77 rubles per day, data show Moscow Exchange.

At the same time, the yuan exchange rate for “tomorrow” settlements at the close of trading dropped by 41 kopecks, to 13.30 rubles, and the euro – by 3.68 rubles, to 102.81 rubles.

On Thursday morning, the ruble strengthened sharply after a long period of decline. At the minimum since the beginning of trading on October 12, the dollar was trading at 96.455 rubles, which is 3.745 rubles lower than the closing price of yesterday’s session. At the same time, the euro fell to 102.6 rubles, having fallen in price by 3.9 rubles by the close of Wednesday.

This happened after the Russian President signed a decree obliging exporters to sell foreign currency earnings.

Some economists suggest that such a decision by the Kremlin will lead to a strengthening of the national currency. For example, Alexander Razuvaev, a member of the supervisory board of the Guild of Financial Analysts and Risk Managers, believes that by the end of the year the dollar will cost 80 rubles.