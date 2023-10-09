The dollar exchange rate on the Moscow Exchange exceeded its maximum since March 2022

During trading on the Moscow Exchange on Monday, October 9, the dollar exchange rate exceeded 102 rubles, which was the maximum since March 2022, according to data sites.

The euro exchange rate rose above 108 rubles, which did not allow the European currency to bypass the level of mid-August. The yuan exchange rate passed the 14 ruble mark, so the Chinese currency also reached a new one-year high.

At the maximum, the dollar reached 102.28 rubles, the euro – up to 108.03 rubles. The dollar reached its previous local maximum on August 14, when the rate reached 101.75 rubles.

Two months ago, the Central Bank, following an extraordinary meeting of the board of directors, raised the key rate from 8.5 percent to 12 percent. After this, exporters were warned about the possibility of the return of mandatory sales of foreign currency earnings, which together contributed to the strengthening of the ruble.

In September, the regulator raised the rate to 13 percent, but the measures taken have not yet stopped the weakening of the Russian currency. The authorities believe that the economy needs a stronger ruble. In particular, presidential aide Maxim Oreshkin noted in August that the main reason for the difficulties remains soft monetary policy.

Last week, Oreshkin, answering the question of when we could expect the ruble to appreciate, explained that “sooner or later.” In turn, the press secretary of the country’s president, Dmitry Peskov, suggested that people get used to living in the ruble zone and not feel dependent on certain fluctuations in the dollar exchange rate.