The dollar fell below 75 rubles for the first time since March 23 during trades on the Moscow Exchange. At 12:00 Moscow time, the currency price rose to 75.07 rubles (minus 0.35).

The euro dropped to 90.5 rubles (minus 0.10). The cost of June Brent crude oil futures on the ICE exchange in London is growing by 0.5 percent to $ 65.7. WTI crude oil rose in price by 0.7 percent (to $ 61.9).

Earlier it became known that the Ministry of Economic Development plans to adjust its forecast for the growth of real wages in Russia from 2.2 to 2 percent in 2021. According to the forecast, inflation will go beyond the Central Bank’s target of four percent. It will be 4.3 percent (the previous forecast was 3.7 percent), which is associated with the acceleration of food prices.

The forecast for the growth of investments in fixed assets in Russia was also reduced from 3.9 to 3.3 percent. The ministry believes that the dollar exchange rate on average will be 73.3 rubles, which is higher than predicted in the September document (72.4).