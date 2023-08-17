The dollar exchange rate on the Moscow Exchange fell below 93 rubles, the euro – below 101 rubles

The Russian currency continues to strengthen in anticipation of news about further government measures to stabilize the exchange rate. During trading on August 17, the dollar and euro against the ruble fell below 93 and 101 rubles, respectively. This is evidenced data Moscow Exchange.

At the lowest point, the dollar fell to 92.5 rubles, the euro – 100.7 rubles. At the time of writing, the American currency has corrected to 92.9 rubles, the European – to 101.08 rubles.

After a steady decline for several months, the ruble turned higher on August 16, when Bloomberg reported that the authorities were discussing a partial restoration of capital controls. Since that moment, the dollar has lost more than 4 rubles in value, and the euro – more than 5 rubles.