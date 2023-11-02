The focus now turns to the Bank of England and whether it will take the same step today.

The dollar index, which measures the currency’s performance against six major currencies, fell 0.67 percent to 106.16 and fell by about 0.8 percent from the highest level it reached on Wednesday.

The euro rose 0.3 percent to $1.0598, the Swiss franc rose for the second day in a row, and the yen rose from its lowest level in a year to 150.38 to the dollar.

The British pound rose 0.2 percent to $1.2173 and fell to 87.14 against the euro in anticipation of keeping interest rates high.

The Australian dollar, which jumped 0.9 percent on Wednesday, and another 0.6 percent on Thursday, rose to touch a three-week high at $0.6439.

The New Zealand dollar recorded its highest level in two weeks at 0.5896 US dollars.