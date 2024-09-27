The dollar fell amid volatile trading on Friday after a batch of strong US economic data receded, while the Swiss franc rose after the country’s central bank reduced interest rates by 25 basis points.

The dollar began to reduce its losses after data showed that weekly unemployment claims in the United States fell by four thousand applications to the lowest level in four months at 218 thousand applications.

The dollar index, which measures the performance of the US currency against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, fell 0.42 percent to 100.52 points, and is on its way to recording its sixth decline in seven sessions, after rising to 100.95 points earlier in the day.

The euro rose 0.41 percent to $1.1178.

The dollar fell against the Swiss franc by 0.55 percent to 0.846 francs after the Swiss National Bank reduced interest rates by 25 basis points.

The Japanese currency rose 0.1 percent against the US currency to 144.6 yen to the dollar.

The British pound rose 0.71 percent to $1.3417, and is on its way to achieving its largest daily gain in a month.