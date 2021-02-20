For the period from 21 to 24 February this year, the Bank of Russia increased the official dollar rate by 1.16 kopecks, to 73.9833 rubles, follows from the information on the regulator’s website.

The euro exchange rate was also increased by 11.77 kopecks, to 89.6604 rubles.

In addition, Bitcoin set another record this week, the cost of a cryptocurrency for the first time in history exceeded the $ 50,000 mark.

Earlier it was reported that the Bank of Russia recorded the minimum volume of cross-border transfers in four years, for example, last year individuals sent $ 7.4 billion from the country through money transfer systems – this is at least since 2017.