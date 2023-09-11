At the beginning of the week, the dollar exchange rate on the Moscow Exchange dropped below 97 rubles, the euro exchange rate dropped to almost 104 rubles. The Russian currency, after many days of weakening, is strengthening for the second trading day in a row, according to data sites.

The dynamics have changed against the background of clear signals from the Central Bank regarding a new increase in the key rate, which the regulator may agree to following the results of the next meeting of the board of directors on September 15. In particular, deputy chairman of the regulator Alexey Zabotkin indicated that increased imports and a shortage of sales from exporters continue to negatively affect the ruble and bring it to dangerous levels.

Since September last year, the key rate in Russia has been at 7.5 percent. In July, the Central Bank raised it to 8.5 percent, but by mid-August the ruble collapsed to below 101 rubles per dollar. Following the results of an extraordinary meeting, the regulator set the rate at 12 percent, and a day later it became known about the government’s requirement for exporters to increase the sale of foreign currency.

For a short time, the ruble strengthened, but after a few days it returned to decline. At its lowest in recent times, it reached 98.5 rubles per dollar. The head of the State Duma Committee on the Financial Market, Anatoly Aksakov, called the level of 100 rubles per dollar psychologically important, affecting the mood of people and businesses. However, the deputy still indicated the growth of inflation, which should not exceed ten percent, as the main factor that will influence the decision of the Central Bank.