The dollar exchange rate exceeded 95 rubles for the first time since March 28, 2022. This is evidenced data trading on the Moscow Exchange for August 4.

As of 12:23 Moscow time, the cost of the American currency reached 95.15 rubles.

At the same time, the euro exchange rate surpassed the mark of 104 rubles for the first time since March 28, 2022. Its cost reached 104.0775 rubles.

Subsequently, the exchange rate of both currencies fell below 95 and 104 rubles, respectively.

The day before, Alexander Dzhioev, an analyst at Alfa Capital, told Izvestia that the US dollar could drop to 80-85 rubles in August. According to him, this is indicated by the main macroeconomic factors. He drew attention to the fact that there is relatively low inflation, rising oil prices, GDP growth, which is ahead of forecasts.

At the same time, on August 2, experts interviewed by Izvestia noted that the ruble was weakening after the end of the July tax period, during which exporters were actively selling foreign currency for settlements with the budget. Until the last week of this month, the Russian national currency lost support from exporters.

On July 6, the head of the State Duma committee on the financial market, Anatoly Aksakov, told Izvestia that the strengthening of the Russian national currency should be expected closer to autumn.