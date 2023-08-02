The dollar exchange rate at the auction on the Moscow Exchange rose above 94 rubles

The dollar exchange rate at trading on the Moscow Exchange on Wednesday, August 2, exceeded 94 rubles for the first time since March 28, 2022. This is evidenced by the exchange data.

The maximum price was fixed at 17:18 Moscow time, when the quotes reached 94.06 rubles. As of this writing, the dollar was trading around 93.97 rubles, up 1.67 rubles (up 1.81 percent from the previous trading day’s closing price).

The exchange rate of the European currency continues to grow, which previously overcame the bar of 102 rubles. The euro is trading around 102.97 (plus 1.46 percent on the same day).

The head of the Russian Ministry of Finance, Anton Siluanov, previously called the change in the country’s trade balance the main reason for the sharp weakening of the national currency. According to him, the exchange rate of the ruble depends on the inflows and outflows of currency into and out of the country. At the same time, imports to Russia have now recovered, while exports, primarily oil and gas, on the contrary, have decreased in monetary terms. Among other reasons for the change in the exchange rate, the minister noted the holiday season and the departure of foreign companies from Russia – both of these circumstances significantly increase the demand for currency within the country.