The dollar exchange rate exceeded 88 rubles. This is evidenced trading data on the Moscow Exchange for June 30.

As of 09:17 Moscow time, the US currency was trading at 88.065 rubles. This has happened for the first time since March 29, 2022.

At the same time, the euro exchange rate also reached its maximum values ​​for this period. The European currency is trading above 96 rubles.

Also, for the first time since April 21, 2022, the yuan exchange rate exceeded 12.14 rubles.

The day before, Capital Lab partner Evgeny Shatov said that the exchange rate has grown significantly against the ruble against the backdrop of lower world oil prices and the end of the tax period, which deprived the ruble of support.

Mikhail Zeltser, an expert on the BCS World of Investments stock market, added that while the factors of the jump of the global US dollar against all world currencies, tense geopolitics, indistinct dynamics of commodity assets at annual lows in oil and gas, are playing against the ruble, another portion of the exit of non-residents from Russian assets , underestimated exports, increased imports, imbalance of the federal budget.

On June 15, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Andrei Belousov told reporters at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that the exchange rate in the range of 80-90 rubles per dollar is optimal for the Russian economy. He stressed that at present the ruble is in a more or less comfortable zone both for the budget and for exporters and importers.