During trading on the Moscow Exchange on Wednesday, April 7, the dollar rate exceeded 78 rubles, which happened for the first time since November last year. data playgrounds.

The euro also broke a five-month high, rising above 92 rubles. As of 11:50 am, the dollar is trading at 77.73 rubles and the euro at 92.35 rubles.

The Russian stock market reacts weakly to the weakening of the national currency. The Moscow Exchange index is growing within half a percent, while the RTS index is losing about the same.

The ruble is falling along with a slight, less than half a percent, decline in oil prices, but geopolitical risks remain the main problem. The aggravation of the situation in eastern Ukraine and Kiev’s statements that Russia is pulling its troops to the border with it, heighten the uncertainty.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba does not exclude open clashes in Donbass if the republic’s troops are attacked by the enemy. In turn, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) believes that Kiev is preparing an offensive in the third decade of April.