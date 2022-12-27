During trading on the Moscow Exchange on Tuesday, December 27, the dollar exchange rate exceeded 70 rubles, having fully won back the morning fall by almost two rubles, according to data sites.

As of 13:44, the American currency was trading at the level of 70.3 rubles, the euro – 74.5 rubles. Since the beginning of the session, both currencies have added more than a percent.

The ruble began to weaken after the entry into force of the price ceiling for offshore supplies of Russian oil at $60 per barrel, which was introduced on December 5 by the G7 countries, the European Union and Australia, and later supported by Norway and Switzerland. The fall has accelerated since December 16.

On the afternoon of December 22, the Russian currency began to sharply strengthen, having won back almost five rubles against the dollar in two days, but in recent days it has been fluctuating at the level of 68-70 rubles.