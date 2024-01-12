The dollar exchange rate on the Moscow Exchange fell below 88 rubles for the first time since November

During trading on the Moscow Exchange on Friday, January 12, the dollar exchange rate fell below 88 rubles for the first time since November; at its minimum it reached 87.97 rubles, according to data sites.

The euro also updated its local minimum, dropping to 96.64 rubles. As of 12:00, they are trading at 88.08 rubles and 96.8 rubles. Since the beginning of the year, the Russian currency has strengthened by two percent.

The positive dynamics for the ruble is associated both with the increase in oil prices, which is observed against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation with shelling of ships in the Red Sea, and with the intensification of the sale of yuan by the Central Bank.

In the second half of January, daily sales will exceed 16 billion rubles, which consists of operations within the budget rule (4.065 billion), mirroring investments for 2023 (12.57 billion).