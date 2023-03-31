The dollar exchange rate at the very beginning of trading on the Moscow Exchange on Friday, March 30, fell to 76.95 rubles. Compared to the closing level of the previous trades, the decrease amounted to 12.75 kopecks.

The European currency also fell in price. The euro exchange rate fell by 29.25 kopecks and reached 84.08 rubles. At the same time, the yuan exchange rate remained practically the same – 11.198 rubles, an increase of 0.6 kopecks.

As for oil prices, they continue to grow due to the uncertainty of supplies from Iraqi Kurdistan. Thus, Brent is trading at $79 per barrel, WTI at $74.9.

On the eve of March 30, BitRiver financial analyst Vladislav Antonov told Izvestia that the growth of the euro is associated with the strengthening of the European currency on Forex and the fall of the dollar index. He also noted that the pressure on the Russian currency is exerted by a budget deficit of 3.3 trillion rubles, which exceeded the forecast of 2.93 trillion rubles for 2023.

Predicting the exchange rate in early April, he suggested that the euro would exceed 85 rubles.

At the end of January, several experts in an interview with Izvestia expressed the opinion that by the end of the first quarter of 2023, the dollar will be traded in the range of 68.2-71.8 rubles, the euro – 75-82 rubles, and the yuan – 10.3-11 .2 rubles.