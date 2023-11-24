The dollar declines in limited transactions with expectations that interest rates will reach their peak

With US markets closed yesterday, Thursday, due to the Thanksgiving holiday, and a shorter trading session held today on the occasion of Black Friday, currencies are trading in a limited range, as liquidity is expected to remain weak.

Price movements

The dollar index, which measures the performance of the US currency compared to six currencies, fell 0.077 percent to 103.69 points, remaining close to the lowest level in two and a half months at 103.17, which it touched earlier in the week.

During the month, the index fell by 2.8 percent and is on track to record the weakest monthly performance in a year amid growing expectations that the US Fed