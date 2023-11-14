The US Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics said that consumer prices in the United States did not change last month amid a decline in gasoline prices after rising 0.4 percent in September.

The office added that the consumer price index rose on an annual basis by 3.2 percent in October, down from 3.7 percent in September.

“You can say goodbye to the era of raising interest rates,” said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management in Wisconsin.

Matthew Miskin, associate chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management in Boston, said the US Federal Reserve is likely to keep interest rates unchanged as inflation slows and the labor market weakens.

He added, “It appears that raising interest rates again… has become less likely given the weak inflation data.”

Price movements

The dollar index fell 0.97 percent to 104.600810.

The euro rose 1.13 percent to $1.0818, while the Japanese yen rose 0.59 percent to 150.79 per dollar.

In recent days, Bank President Jerome Powell and his monetary policy-making team have opposed market expectations that the US Federal Reserve has ended its harsh cycle of raising interest rates after keeping interest rates steady at the last monetary policy meeting.

The yen was previously under pressure after reaching its lowest level in a year, and it had jumped briefly against the dollar yesterday, Monday.