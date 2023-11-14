The dollar fell on Tuesday after consumer price data in the United States showed signs of slowing inflation in October, increasing the possibility of the Federal Reserve (the US central bank) being reluctant to raise interest rates.

The US Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics said that consumer prices in the United States did not change last month amid a decline in gasoline prices after rising 0.4 percent in September.

The office added that the consumer price index rose 3.2 percent on an annual basis in October, down from 3.7 percent in September.

The dollar index fell 0.97 percent to 104.600810.

The euro rose 1.13 percent to $1.0818, while the Japanese yen rose 0.59 percent to 150.79 per dollar.