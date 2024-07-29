From a discovery made in early 2024, in which collectors and numismatic enthusiasts Errors were found in certain copies of 25 cent coinsthe Wisconsin State Coins, USA, from the year 2004 with A small detail cost an astronomical value of over US$2,000.

According to the criteria of

The world of numismatics is completely diverse and every year the number of coins that have unusual values ​​increases due to different characteristics, such as their age or a manufacturing error. The last group includes the 25 cent coins manufactured in Wisconsin in 2004which were recently the center of an atypical stir.

The mentioned quarters feature a cow, a wheel of cheese and an ear of corn in their design, however, Some had a manufacturing error and exhibit a second high leafwhich raises the value to more than US$2,500, resulting in 10,164,075 Colombian pesos.

The price at which the coin can be sold to collectors vastly exceeds its face value, and depending on its condition, It starts at around US$30 and can reach US$2,530.and according to records from the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), one coin sold for US$6,000.

The coin can be worth US$2,530 if it has an extra corncob leaf in its design. Photo:iStock Share

The dollar coin with exorbitant prices

According to information shared in videos recently published on Tik Tok by user @coinhub, slight differences can give an unthinkable value to dollar coins, and Many of the coins currently in circulation are worth approximately US$50.

In this sense, many of the coins belonging to the mentioned collection They were recently sold at auction for US$825so it is pertinent to look at the design if you own such a coin, since in the worst case scenario you could win US$30.