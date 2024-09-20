Look for old coins of the united states It is becoming a custom among collectors and numismatic enthusiasts. In recent days, revealed the existence of a copy of a US$1 coin which has a special mark and was minted in 1889.

What makes it stand out from the rest It is a particular mark that happened during the minting process. These coins were in heavy circulation and were subsequently melted down. Therefore, it is suspected that there are several that are burnt on the top, which gives it an incredible value of US$660,000.

The Carson City Mint only produced 350 pieces. of this type, so it is an extremely low figure compared to the other houses that minted coins at that time. Therefore, find a 1889 Morgan dollar with the “CC” mark is almost impossible.

This specimen is worth more than US$600,000 Photo:HA.com

In contrast to the production of Carson City in 1889, The same year the Philadelphia Mint produced 21,700,000 one-cent coins.according to data provided by NGC Coin Explorer. Therefore, finding one of these coins is almost impossible, which is why it has such a high value.

The badge that marks which coins are special Photo:Heritage Auctions

How to tell if you are looking at a Carson City Morgan Dollar coin that can be worth thousands in the United States

If you feel lucky to find any of the 350 coins that were minted during that year At the Carson City Mint, you’ll need to keep several things in mind. On the obverse of the coin, A “CC” will appear between the laurel surrounding the eagle and the inscription of One Dollar.

You should keep in mind that There are some copies adulterated by counterfeitersTo identify them, you have to look for a strange discoloration around the mint mark, so it could be an imitation, he said. NGC Coin Explorer.