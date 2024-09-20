According to the criteria of
The Carson City Mint only produced 350 pieces. of this type, so it is an extremely low figure compared to the other houses that minted coins at that time. Therefore, find a 1889 Morgan dollar with the “CC” mark is almost impossible.
In contrast to the production of Carson City in 1889, The same year the Philadelphia Mint produced 21,700,000 one-cent coins.according to data provided by NGC Coin Explorer. Therefore, finding one of these coins is almost impossible, which is why it has such a high value.
How to tell if you are looking at a Carson City Morgan Dollar coin that can be worth thousands in the United States
If you feel lucky to find any of the 350 coins that were minted during that year At the Carson City Mint, you’ll need to keep several things in mind. On the obverse of the coin, A “CC” will appear between the laurel surrounding the eagle and the inscription of One Dollar.
You should keep in mind that There are some copies adulterated by counterfeitersTo identify them, you have to look for a strange discoloration around the mint mark, so it could be an imitation, he said. NGC Coin Explorer.
