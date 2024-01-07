You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The “Chain Cent” one cent coin was minted in 1793 and has a high degree of preservation
The “Chain Cent” one cent coin was minted in 1793 and has a high degree of preservation
The extraordinary detail of the hair on the coin brought its value to US$348,000
At a recent auction, A 1 cent coin known as the “Chain Cent” from 1793 broke records by selling for a staggering $348,000.. What makes this coin special goes beyond its face value, since its excellent condition, shiny chocolate brown color and the detailed profile of Lady Liberty with a chain on the reverse make it a jewel coveted by collectors.
This particular coin has a unique historical relevance, as it was the first mass produced at the United States Mint. With only 36,103 units in circulation, its rarity and demand among collectors catapulted it to an exceptional price.
This is not an isolated case; Other valuable coins have also achieved notable sums on the market. A 1969 penny with a “double letter” is valued at $10,000, while a 1972 penny with a “double letter” has a variable value. Additionally, a 1983 “double error” penny with no mint mark recently sold for $7,050. Even a quarter dollar with rare detail has reached $50,000 in a recent transaction.
Numismatic market generates intense competition
Key data reveals intense competition in the world of coin auctions. In the auction of the “Chain Cent” of 1793, 43 bidders participated and the page received 6,000 visitsunderscoring the growing interest in these numismatic pieces.
It is noteworthy that collector coins with minting errors can have a surprisingly high value. Collecting ancient and rare coins could become a lucrative investment for those willing to explore this fascinating world.
To do this, it is necessary to know the characteristics that make a coin valuable for those interested in entering numismatics. Information about valuable coins and their value is available on various websites and resources, making it easy for collectors and enthusiasts to immerse themselves in this exciting hobby.
