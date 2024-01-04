Empty your pockets and check your coins, because if you have this strange penny you could sell it for thousands of dollars. Is about the first American coin, which entered circulation in 1787 and its design includes a surprising motto and several symbols to identify the union of the states, inspired by the work of Benjamin Franklin.

Known as the Fugio cent, this one cent coin has 237 years of history and is worth approximately US$3,500. This piece was the first coin authorized by the United States Congress, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. Today These coins are extremely rare, as only 398,577 pieces were minted.point The Sun.

For numismatic lovers, a Fugio penny is a rare piece of great value. In specialized stores, as well as in electronic stores, these pieces are offered, often at auction. The price of a 1787 cent may vary, depending on the condition of the copper coin. In 2022, the sale of a copy on E-Bay for US$3,500 was recordedaccording to the media.

How to recognize a Fugio penny?



Part of what makes this coin so extraordinary is its history. Not only It was the first currency considered official by the states of the unionn, but, a year after it began to circulate, the majority of the states ratified the Constitution, so a new government was created and the debate on the national currency was reopened, which led to the Coinage Law. 1792, through which a national mint was established in Philadelphia, explains the United States Mint.

The Fugio penny phrases have been attributed to Benjamin Franklin.

The “Franklin cent”, as the Fugio cent is also known, is full of symbolism. “The sun and sundial on this coin symbolize time and, together with the Latin word Fugio (flight), express the idea that 'time flies.' Below the sundial appears the phrase 'Mind your own business'. Both mottos have been attributed to Benjamin Franklin. On the reverse, the 13 links forged in an unbroken chain with the motto 'We are one' represent the union of the 13 colonies into one strong nation,” indicates the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

According to said institution, the valuable design of the Fugio cent is based on that of the continental dollar, a coin that was proposed in 1776, but never circulated. However, the 13 intertwined chains already appear in it, as well as the phrase “Mind your own business”, the bright sun and the word Fugio.